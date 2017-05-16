Proposed Bill Would Waive Costs of Surrendering Animals to the State

A bill before lawmakers would waive costs associated with the surrender of animals by people who voluntarily give up their pets.

If it passes, people under investigation in animal cruelty cases would be able to turn over their animals free of charge.

It would allow a waiving of fees as long as the animal owner has not been previously charged with animal cruelty or neglect.

The hope is it would cause overwhelmed animal owners to surrender their pets without consequence to get the pets the care they need.

“If the commission waived such costs, or fees, or decides that the case shouldn’t be sent to the attorney of the state, the commissioner shall require the person to sign an affidavit stating that the person will never again possess or own animals of the same species as the animals that were surrendered,” said Rep. Thomas Skolfield, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

The bill amends animal welfare laws to address specifically the surrender of animals.