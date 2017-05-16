Pet of the Week: Meet Lady

In this week’s Pet of the Week, meet Lady!

This rambunctious little 2 year old is looking for a good home! She is sweet and super playful, always on the go, and works well with other cats. She also has a best friend by the name of Jasmine, who is also 2 years old. The Orphanage would love to see these two girls find a home together, but if they don’t, then that is fine too.

The adoption fee for both girls is $50 each. For more information, you can visit the Old Town Animal Orphanage Website, or visit their Facebook page.