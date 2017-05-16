Penobscot Job Corps Hosts 6th Annual Open House

The Penobscot Job Corps is hosting their 6th annual open house this Thursday, May 18th from 10am to 2pm. Students currently enrolled in the many programs Penobscot Job Corps has to offer will act as tour guides and show their guests all that is possible, should they choose to sign up for classes. The Job Corps offers technical training in C.N.A., CMA, Culinary, Welding, Carpentry, and many other programs. Students who need their diploma will obtain that while in our program as well. Classes start every Tuesday and the best part about Job Corps is that it’s free!

For more information call 561-8516