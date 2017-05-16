Northern Maine Medical Center Ranked Among Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals in Country

Northern Maine Medical Center had a lot to celebrate.

It was ranked among the top 20 rural community hospitals in the country by the National Rural Health Association.

Hospitals were ranked based on 8 pillars, including inpatient market share, outpatient market share, and quality.

“we are very proud of 22 hundred hospitals Northern Maine Medical Center is in that top 20 but we can’t let our guard down. Every day is a challenge to exceed that expectation and not just focus on the awards.” Says Chief Executive Officer Peter Sirois.

NMMC is the only hospital in Maine to receive this distinction.