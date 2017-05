Newburgh Fire Department Quit En Masse Monday Night



In Newburgh Monday night the topic of who would lead the volunteer fire department was brought up again before the Board of Selectmen.

There was a push to consider reappointing Glen Williamson as fire chief.

According to a release the board was given a list of demands from fire department members.

When the Board rejected those demands, all of the fire department personnel on hand quit.

A new fire chief was chosen by the Board and expected to be appointed Tuesday.