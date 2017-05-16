Newburgh Fire Department Quit En Masse Monday Night, New Chief Appointed

The town of Newburgh has a new fire chief.

Ralph Shaw was appointed to the post by the Board of Selectmen late Tuesday afternoon.

He’s currently the Assistant Chief in Carmel.

There was a push to consider reappointing Glen Williamson as fire chief.

According to a release, the board was given a list of demands yesterday from fire department members.

When the board rejected those demands, all of the fire department personnel on hand quit.

For now, area towns have agreed to help cover calls in Newburgh.