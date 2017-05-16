National Accreditation Cause For Celebration At St. Joseph Hospital



Tuesday was a day to celebrate at Saint Joseph hospital in Bangor.

And not just because the sun was out, but they did celebrate with some free ice cream at noon.

St. Joe’s recently went through a review which is mandated by the federal government in order to receive Medicare funds.

They passed that review, so they threw a party and had the Darling’s Ice Cream truck hand out free ice cream and treats to the staff at lunch time.

“Our staff are so wonderful here and what they do for people in this community and for patients that we try and celebrate as much as we can, and again try to have a little fun,” said the CEO and President of St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor Mary Prybylo. “This is hard work that people do here and sometimes you need to smile, come outside and have some ice cream.”

There are about 1500 employees at the hospital total, they were hoping a couple hundred would be able to take part in the free ice cream.