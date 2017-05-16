Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Milder Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region, bringing us mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. With the storm moving to our east and low pressure approaching from the west, northwest winds will remain breezy today with gusts to 25 MPH possible. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight and temperatures will drop back to the 40s for nighttime lows.

A warm front will cross the state Wednesday. This will give us a few more clouds with skies averaging a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The warm front may touch off a few scattered showers over northern areas otherwise it looks like a dry day for most locales. Wednesday afternoon’s temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid-60s to around 70° along the coast and in the low to mid-70s inland. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with west/southwest winds ushering much warmer air into the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. We may see a shower or thunderstorm pop up Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north and west but right now it looks like those chances are minimal. The cold front will cross the state Thursday night and early Friday morning. This will bring us some slightly cooler but still very pleasant weather for Friday. Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Cooler air will continue to move into the region as we head into the weekend. High pressure will build in this weekend giving us a beautiful day Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy and milder with highs between 68°-76°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer with highs between 66°-76°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible mainly over northern areas. Very warm with highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Cooler with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW