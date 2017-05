Milbridge Woman Formally Charged with Selling Drugs

A woman from Milbridge accused of selling drugs has been indicted.

57-year-old Sienna Sweett was formally charged by the Washington County grand jury earlier this month for two drug cases.

In February police conducted a bail compliance check at her home on Old County Road.

Officers say they found nearly 25 grams of cocaine, suboxone pills and strips, drug paraphernalia, cash and a handgun.

Her other drug case is from December.