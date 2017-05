MDI’s Megan Phelps Named Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach at Bowdoin

Former MDI 1,000 point scorer Megan Phelps has been named an assistant coach for the Bowdoin women’s basketball team.

Phelps played for the Polar Bears until 2015 and has been an assistant at Regis since she graduated. Regis went 46-11, with two NCAA appearances, while Megan was there. She handled recruiting, film breakdown and player development.

She was an all-state player at MDI.