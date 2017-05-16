LePage Wants Death Penalty For Overdose Drug Dealers

Governor LePage repeated his desire to implement the death penalty for drug dealers in Maine.

Calling in from a meeting of the Republican Governor’s Association in Miami the Governor made his weekly appearance on WVOM radio.

He said any dealer who sells a drug that results in an overdose death should face death.

“If you can find the person who sold the drug that caused the overdose I think that’s murder” he said. “I wish it was murder and I wish there was capital punishment and we would eradicate it much quicker.”

Maine saw a state record 376 overdose deaths last year.