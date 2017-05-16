Lawmakers Consider Bill to Allow Cause of Action for Wrongful Death of Viable Fetus

A bill before state lawmakers would allow for a cause of action for the wrongful death of an unborn viable fetus.

It would give women, who remain pregnant for more than 24 weeks, the right to sue an individual or business responsible for the death of her unborn child.

“What we are allowing for is for a cause of action be brought forward by a family, by a woman who has chosen to remain pregnant. It has nothing to do with the fetus or the pregnancy really- it has to do with the the woman’s choice to bring an action forward. We don’t even give her that choice here in Maine,” said Rep. Ellie Espling, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

Supporters of this legislation say it would put Maine in line with many other states that allow for cause of action lawsuits in specific situations, applying most often to a pregnant woman who has lost her unborn child in a car accident.

“Although the death could occur for other reasons such as a negligent action at a business, these are claims situations that your regular insurance policies are already designed to respond to and require no changes if this LD passes. Why? Because similar laws are in place today in over 80% of our states,” said Lincoln Merrill, CEO of Patriot Insurance Co.

The bill also specifies that the cause of action could not exist against the mother or a health care provider that performs a legal abortion for which required consent was given.

Similar legislation has been introduced and failed at the State House due to its definition of a viable fetus. This bill states that an unborn viable fetus is one that has reached 24 or more weeks of gestation, which is beyond the point in which a woman can legally obtain an abortion in Maine.

“Generally a fetus is considered viable when it has reached that stage of development where it would be capable of living outside of the womb, whether on its own or with the aid of life support technologies,” said Penny Morrell, State Director of Concerned Women for America of Maine.

But opponents say it could result in an anti-abortion policy shift in the state.

“LD 327 opens the door to protracted litigation against abortion providers who will be forced to defend in the court the legality of abortion and informed consent in every individual case,” said Alison Beyea, Executive Director of the ACLU of Maine.