Job Fair Wednesday in Pittsfield

One of the region’s largest job fairs will be held tomorrow in Pittsfield.

The 10th annual Jobs And Resources Fair runs from 3:30 to 6:30 at the Warsaw Middle School.

Hundreds of job opportunities from local employers will be showcased.

It’s not just the jobs people can focus on — resume review, interview preparation, and other free training sessions will also

be available.