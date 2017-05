Jim Tortorella Named Head Coach at St. Anselm

Jim Tortorella has a new coaching job. St. Anslem College has hired the former Colby coach.

Tortorella spent 16 years at Colby and then went on to be an assistant at UNH and Providence.

Before that you may remember Jim as a goalie for UMaine. He’s one of the guys that helped start hockey at UMaine in the late 1970’s.

Jim Tortorella now the head coach at St. Anslem.