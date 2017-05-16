Island Institute Awarded Grant To Focus on Disaster Response

The Island Institute in Rockland has been awarded $240,000 from a national program to focus on building partnerships to better equip islanders for disasters.

This work will look into environmental threats and natural disasters related to sea level rise.

More than a hundred partners will make up the team that will identify risks to Maine’s working waterfront.

The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration has identified the Gulf of Maine as particularly vulnerable to both long-term environmental change and short-term natural and manmade disasters.