Greenfield Man Inducted into Maine Country Music Hall of Fame

A long-time country music artist is being recognized by the best of the best here in Maine.

Doc Morrill of Greenfield will be inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame in June.

The humble Morrill says it’s not his talent that got him where he is today, it’s longevity.

“To stay in it as long as I have, you gotta love the music.”

Greenfield native Doc Morrill is a Maine country music legend.

his career has spanned nearly seven decades, appearing regularly on local tv and radio shows through the years…

and now…

“June 11th, they’re going to induct me into the Country Music Hall of Fame for the state of Maine.”

To understand his journey, we have to start at the beginning.

At the age of the sixteen, Morrill was working at a shoe store when a co-worker heard him singing.

“The guy next to me he had a show on WABI radio, that was before TV was even in existence. They had music in the workshop and I’d sing along with it. ‘You sing really good,’ he said. ‘Do you want to come down?’

“Morrill got his start here at WABI, performing in studio on the popular show Country Caravan with Shorty Thomas. An opportunity that turned into a life-long career.”

“So I went down and I was in four or five shows with him down there and I was part of the band. That’s how I got started.”

He’s played with some of the best in the business, from Maine to Nashville.

“All the Hall of Fame players just about all of the pioneers. I played with all of them.”

But that doesn’t mean Doc’s slowing down.

He hosts a radio show on WERU every Thursday and Sunday morning called ‘Down Home Country’.

“I play just traditional country.”

“So you went back to school at age 50? Yes. Wow.”

“I was over 50 when I did that because I wanted to get a job as a DJ somewhere.”

Country music star, radio host and now hall of famer.

“I think they’re saying my, that guy has done it a long time. I think we ought to put him in the Hall of Fame because I don’t think it was talent.”