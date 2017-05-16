Fleas, Ticks, Heart Worm And Your Pet

Today’s temps are a reminder it’s time to get your pets ready for summer…

veterinarians recommend getting your dogs and cats updated on vaccinations by mid-may.

fleas, ticks, and heart worm are the main things pet owners should look out for.

when the temperatures warm up, flea season will kick into high gear…

“fleas when they occur are hard to get rid of, they have about a three week life cycle typically. most of that life cycle is spent off the body of the animal. so they’re only on the pet for maybe 2-3 days to take a blood meal. once they’ve taken enough blood the fleas jump off and they lay little white eggs all around the house.”

veterinarians says it’s important to address these issues before they become major problems.

with rising temperatures, make sure your pets have plenty of shade and water at home when it’s hot outside…

it’s never safe to leave a pet in a hot car, it takes only a few minutes for the situation to become life-threatening.

if you see an animal is distress, report it to police.