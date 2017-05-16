Firefighters Conference Going On In Bangor

For the first time ever Bangor is hosting the Profession Fire Fighters of Maine conference.

The two day event started Tuesday morning and had presentations from regional union reps and directors.

There were also classes offered.

Nearly 30 local unions from departments around the state turned out.

They were also working on finding a strategy to focus on retirement, health care, and ways to work with local and state governments.

“We’ve got different bills that we’re trying to get passed down in Augusta, to help further the firefighters in the state of Maine and protect their families,” said the President of Bangor Professional Firefighters John York. “And at the local level it’s budget time and we’re just trying to figure out what we’re going to do and how we’re going to stave off any staffing cuts or anything like that.”>

The conference wraps up Wednesday.