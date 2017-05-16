Dick Stacey Among Tourism Award Winners

Community members who excelled in adding to the state’s vibrant tourism industry were honored Tuesday evening.

The Lucerne Inn was the site of the Annual Greater Bangor Convention and Vistors Bureau Tourism Awards.

This is the 22nd year for the ceremony that celebrates those that have gone above and beyond in their endeavors.

Among the winners were the folks behind the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival and Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Dick Stacey, whose Country Jamboree was a staple of area entertainment for years.

“It makes chills run down your back, it really does” said Stacey of the honor. “I’m 80 now and my memories are just full of joy of the people. The people we met from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick even Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island. Those people we met in those memories are still with us today.”

“This industry actually affects six out of 10 jobs within our region” said GBCVB Executive Director Kerrie Tripp. “So, six out of every 10 jobs has something to do with tourism or is funded in someway through tourism. So the larger that we grow as a region the better we are doing and the better our community folks are doing.”

Tripp added that this is the time of year that those in the industry start to gear up, with Memorial Day always a big one for visitors to the state.