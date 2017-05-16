Brighter, Breezy and Much Milder Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

High pressure will slide eastward into New England and bring Maine a much brighter and milder day today as high temps climb into the mid 60s to low 70s all across the Pine Tree State. A brisk northwest breeze on the east side of the ridge of high pressure will keep a seabreeze from developing today so even coastal towns will see afternoon temps near 70 degrees.

A storm sliding from Ontario into central Quebec will pull a warm front across Maine Wednesday. The warm front may kick off an isolated shower over northernmost Maine Wednesday afternoon, otherwise the day will be bright and mild, with high temps in many locals climbing into the low to mid 70s. As the warm front lifts off to the northeast of New England a west to southwest breeze will usher the warmest airmass we have seen in Maine since last September as high temps climb into the 80s across most of our region Thursday. A few widely scattered thundershowers may pop-up later in the day and evening Thursday otherwise the day will feature a good deal of sun.

A cold front slipping across New England may kick off a stray shower Friday morning, with partly sunny skies likely later in the day. High temps Friday will likely run in the upper 60s and 70s across most of Maine. Skies will be fair and temps will be seasonable Saturday as high pressure builds down into New England for the start of the weekend.

Today: More sun than clouds, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and milder, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm, with a stray thundershower possible and high temps in the upper 70s and 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a few scattered showers possible north and high temps in the upper 60s north and 70s to near 80 south.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist