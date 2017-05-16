Bangor Airport Conducts Full Scale Emergency Planning Exercise

You may have seen quite a bit of commotion at the Bangor Airport today.

Airport and local emergency response agencies took part in an emergency drill.

Every three years the Federal Aviation Agency requires a full scale emergency planning exercise for airport staff and surrounding agencies to prepare for an actual airport disaster.

James Canders, Assistant Bangor Airport Director says, “This is what we consider a no fault exercise. No one is here to point fingers or lay any blame. It’s just to give us an opportunity to exercise in this type of scenario, learn where our mistakes are and improve on them.”

The Red Cross is also federally required by the National Transportation Safety Board to participate in these full scale emergency exercises.

Caroline King, Executive Director for the area Red Cross says, “Today’s drill is about practicing what the Red Cross does best which is supporting friends and family in an emergency situation.”

Bangor Fire and Rescue along with other local emergency response agencies also volunteered their time and resources to assist in the drill.

Chief Tom Higgins of the Bangor Fire Department says, “Today it takes the boots on the ground to make the difference. Here for Bangor Fire today we had several people who had not participated in something like this before so it’s been a great learning experience for them.”

Everyone involved says practice makes perfect.

King says, “You know you can talk about things and talk about things and talk about things but this really gives us an opportunity to practice and to put all of the tools and resources that we have to the test.”

Higgins says, “I’m a firm believer that we can do a wonderful job. I believe in our people, our training, our equipment, and our policies and procedures that during an actual event we would perform very well.”

Participants say they can prepare but that you can’t drill for the emotions you will feel.

Canders says, “I will admit it’s a little stressful even though it’s just an exercise. In a real world emergency there’s going to be a lot more frayed nerves than there were today. This kind of gives you a glimpse into some of the things you would be experiencing.”