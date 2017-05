6th Annual Marvin Tarbox Memorial Ride This Weekend

The 6th Annual Marvin Tarbox Memorial Ride is set to start this Sunday, May 21st at the Belfast Masonic Lodge. Registration for the ride will begin at 8am at the lodge, and kickstands go up at 10am.

A donation of a $1,000 scholarship will go to a deserving student in the electrical program at EMCC. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.