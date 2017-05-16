5-year old Dies In Canoeing Accident in Vassalboro

A 5-Year old boy died after falling from a canoe Monday in Vassalboro, according to the warden service.

William Egold of Vassalboro and his mother were canoeing on Outlet Stream around 7:30 p.m. when the swift water caused their boat to overturn, sending them both into the water.

Both were wearing life jackets.

William became trapped in debris beneath the water, according to wardens. His mother was able to free him and call for help.

5-year old Egold was first taken to a hospital in Waterville then Life Flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

According to wardens, Egold passed away overnight.