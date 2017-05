5 Year Old Boy Hospitalized after Falling out of Canoe in Vassalboro

A 5 year old boy is hospitalized with severe hypothermia after her fell from a canoe yesterday in Vassalboro, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The newspaper reports the child and his mother were canoeing on outlet stream when they both went into the water.

Both were wearing life jackets.

The mother was also taken to the hospital with hypothermia.

The boy’s condition is considered more serious, according to the newspaper.