Waterville Public Library Receives National Recognition

There are 123,000 libraries in the nation.

Only 10 were selected to receive the highest award for commitment to community service. And Waterville Public Library is one of them.

The library received the National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor given to educational institutions for service to community.

Library Director Sarah Sugden says this is the first time in the library’s 121-year history it’s been recognized on a national level.

“For the past decade, the library has really been trying our best to make the library a really modern, 21st century library. One that was responsive, inclusive, friendly, welcoming,” said Sarah Sugden, Waterville Public Library Director. “The award is given for excellence in innovation and we feel that those are, in fact, values that Waterville has long held dear. And we’re really just thrilled to be able to stand here in this moment.”

The award is sponsored by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The 2017 winners will be honored at an event in Washington, DC this summer.