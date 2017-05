Waterville Man Sentenced To 27 Years For Sexual Assault of Elderly Woman

A Waterville man who broke into a 73-year-old woman’s home and raped her at gunpoint learned his fate today.

33-year-old Mark Halle was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty this morning.

He had previously withdrawn guilty pleas on charges of gross sexual assault, burglary and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Today in court, the woman he attacked spoke out, saying she’s a survivor, not a victim.