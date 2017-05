Waterville Library Receives Top Honor

The Waterville Public Library has been awarded the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to the community.

The library was named a winner of the 2017 National Medal For Museum And Library Service…nine other libraries across the country also received the award.

Waterville’s library was built in 1905…six years ago, it underwent a major renovation and expansion.

In addition to receiving the National Medal, the library will receive $5000.