VA2K Walk and Roll this Wednesday

The annual VA2K Walk and Roll takes place Wednesday, May 17th.

The Bangor VA Clinic is among those involved.

The day, which takes place nationwide, is designed to encourage healthy activities among employees as well as collect donated food and clothes for homeless veterans.

Everyone is invited to take part.

The walks step off from the Bangor V-A clinic at 11:30, Noon and 12:30 Wednesday.

Pre-registration is not required.

Beverages and lunch will be provided.

For more information, you can contact Bangor VA2K coordinator Robert Jones at 630-4230 or email him at [email protected]