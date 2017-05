Substance Abuse Resources Now Just a Text Away

If you or someone you know needs substance abuse treatment services, you can now send a text to get that information.

DHHS has partnered with 2-1-1 Maine and the United Ways of Maine to offer the service as a way to combat stigmas of addiction.

All you need to do is text your zip code to 898-211.

After sending that text, you’ll receive an automated response.

Weekdays from 8 to 5 information specialists will be available to text you information about resources in your area.