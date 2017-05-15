Showers, Breezy & Cool Today, Much Nicer Tuesday

Low pressure centered over the Gulf of Maine this morning will slowly drift eastward today. This will keep us under the damp and cool weather for our Monday. We’ll see lots of clouds today with scattered showers. We won’t see the steady (and even heavy at times) rainfall like we did yesterday. Today will be more showery in nature and additional rainfall will be light. Temperatures will remain cool today with highs only in the upper 40s to mid-50s this afternoon. Winds will remain gusty today with gusts to 30 MPH possible, making it feel a bit cooler at times. The storm will continue to pull away from the area tonight allowing drier air to move into the region. We’ll see skies gradually clearing out during the night with temperatures dropping to the low to mid-40s for nighttime lows.

FINALLY!!!!!! We’ve got a good stretch of weather to enjoy for the remainder of the week into the weekend which will include a warming trend. A ridge of high pressure will build into the region Tuesday bringing us partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid-60s to low 70s. A warm front will cross the state Wednesday. This will give us a few more clouds with skies averaging a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The warm front may touch off a few scattered showers over northern areas otherwise it looks like a dry day at this point. Temperatures will be a few degrees milder with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s from north to south Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with west/southwest winds ushering much warmer air into the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. We may see a shower or thunderstorm pop up Thursday afternoon but right now it looks like those chances are minimal. A cold front will cross the state Thursday night or early Friday morning. This will bring us some slightly cooler but still very pleasant weather for Friday. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy and cool. Highs between 47°-55°. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Milder with highs between 65°-72°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 66°-76°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm with highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

