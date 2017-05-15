Senior Watch: 11th Annual Senior Expo

Dyan Walsh the Executive Director of Eastern Area Agency on Aging is in to talk about the upcoming Senior Expo.

The 11th Annual Senior Expo will be held on Tuesday, May 23rd at Husson University Gymnasium in Bangor.

The Expo runs from 10 am to 2:30 pm, and it is free.

There will be 3 shuttles to drive participants from the parking lots to the doors.

Seventy plus exhibitors will be at the Senior Expo, aloing with Triad Drug-Drop off box, Health Screenings, and Educational Sessions.

If you need a ride to the expo you can call Eastern Area Agency on Aging at 941-2865, and they can try to help coordinate a ride