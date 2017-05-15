Secretary Dunlap Releases Animated Video of Used Vehicle Buyer’s Guide

Many people have misconceptions about the law when buying a used car.

The Secretary of State wants to make the process a little easier.

Matthew Dunlap’s office released an animated version of the Used Vehicle Buyer’s Guide, which explains buyer’s rights here in Maine.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles investigates an average of 4,000 cases a year.

The goal of this interactive video is to prevent title and insurance fraud, registration evasion and consumer complaints because of misinformation.

Secretary Dunlap narrates the 7-minute guide.

You can check out the video here.