Searsport District High School Joins UMaine for Soft Shell Clam Population Study

Searsport District High School students will set up experiments at various intertidal flats along Cape Jellison and Sears Island Causeway to research the soft shell clam population. Teaming up with Dr, Bruab Beal of UMaine at Machias, the soft shell population research will help students answer one important question: “How does location along the Penobscot River affect the population of soft shell clams?” The students will set up test plots at varying tidal heights at each site on May 19th, then return in the fall to collect their data.

The field marine experience with Dr. Beal is an example of the authentic, placed-based education that SDMHS strives to offer its students. In conducting this research, students will learn about a species and industry that has recreational and commercial importance to their community.