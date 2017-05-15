Rockport Non-Profit Gives Diapers to Families in Need

A non-profit in Rockport is changing babies, one diaper donation at a time.

Many young families are in need of diapers but simply can’t afford the.

Rachel Smolenski, Director of the Diaper Fund says, “It’s not just a want, it’s a basic need that these kids don’t get because they don’t have the ability financially through their families to get them.”

The Diaper Fund has been operating for just over a year.

Smolenski says, “The Diaper Fund’s a free program for families in Knox, Waldo, and Northern Lincoln County. We provide free diapers and wipes to families in diaper need.”

They provide disposable and cloth diapers.

Smolenski says she was a single mother and understood the struggle to buy diapers for her children.

She says, “I realized how difficult it was to purchase diapers just being on state assistance because that money goes to my rent and things like that or the food stamp program goes to food. No program really helped with diapers. So, when I got a little extra cash, I wanted to start a program that provided this for families in our area.”

Now, Smolenski says they provide diapers and wipes for 150 families.

She says, “People just call our number, let us know what size they are looking for. We look to see if we have that size in stock. They come in to the office and fill out a very short form, pick them up and then they can have diapers once a week, a package a wipes which is about 216 once a month.”

However their numbers for those in need are greatly increasing from last year and she is worried about the sustainability of the program.

They are in need of donations, but they also have programs like Clynk where people can donate their bottles and cans enabling the Diaper Fund to buy diapers.

Smolenski says, “That’s actually how we do purchase most of our diapers is through that Clynk Campaign.”

They also have a go fund me page and hold fundraisers throughout the year.

Smolenski says, “It was really a struggle for me and it’s really a struggle for many moms now.”

If you’re a struggling family in need of diapers or if you’d like to donate you can visit The Diaper Funds website or contact Rachel Smolenski at 230-8459.