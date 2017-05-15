Rockland Restaurant Renames and Reopens

A Rockland restaurant has reopened its doors after closing its doors about a month ago.

Formerly known as “The Broken Egg,” the establishment had to shut down after the owner received a letter claiming she violated copyright infringement with the name of her restaurant.

So the owner has now reopened in the same location on Main Street with a new name.

Now known as “The Daily Perch Cafe.” the owner says she has kept pretty much everything the same with the exception of a few additions to the menu.

Heather Symmt, Owner of The Daily Perch Cafe says, “We’ve redone our menus. We’ve added some items to the menu that were really good sellers last year as specials and this year we’ve added those to the full time menu, as well as some things that we just kind of wanted to play around with. We left all of our favorites that are on there like our carrot cake, pancakes, and our banana bread french toast, and kind of added some new things that we hope customers will like as well.”

The Daily Perch Cafe is open Tuesday through Thursday 8:00-2:00.