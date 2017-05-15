Portland Woman Dies in Rollover Accident on I-95N in Benton

A Portland woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a car accident in Benton on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a rollover before exit 138 on I-95 northbound around 5:30.

78-year-old Mary Ricci died when her car rolled over into the highway median.

“Came into us as a vehicle off the road in the median rollover- one person trapped inside. She was successfully extricated and unfortunately she did not make it,” said Maine State Trooper Samuel Tlumac.

Maine State Police are still investigating the crash but they suspect a medical issue caused the rollover.