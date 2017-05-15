Penquis May 15, 2017

Rowena Griffin, program manager for the Community Partnership for Protecting Children Program (CPPC) stopped by to talk about resources and support for parents.

The CPPC program opens Neighborhood Hubs where parents can find resources and supportive relationships through peer support.

The hubs are home to a variety of activities and resources to help strengthen communities, build relationships and support parents – Example might include

• fun activities for kids

• hosting community dinners

• peer support for parents

• connecting parents to community resources

• support for families going through stressful times

• opportunities to learn from other parents who have been through similar situations

Tuesday- Special Event hosted at Hub in Griffin Park – Children’s activities, Free book readings hosted by Child Development Services from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Currently have two hubs open with more hubs opening soon.

Hub locations

Boys and Girls Club

26 Down East Circle, Bangor ME

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Monday & Thursday

Griffin Park

194 Griffin Rd.

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Tuesday & Friday