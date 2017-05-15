New Support Groups for Domestic Violence Survivors

Spruce Run Womancare Alliance is offering two new support groups for those affected by domestic violence.
The first is a 10-week course designed to help attendees understand topics like victim blaming and the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships.
That one meets weekly, starting this Thursday, in Dover-Foxcroft.
The second group is geared towards teens.
That starts up in July, meeting mornings in Dover-Foxcroft and evenings in Bangor.
Registration is required for both groups.
For the Teen group, you can contact Karen at 945-5102.
For the Education group, you can call the Spruce Run-Womancare Alliance helpline at 800-863-9909.