New Support Groups for Domestic Violence Survivors

Spruce Run Womancare Alliance is offering two new support groups for those affected by domestic violence.

The first is a 10-week course designed to help attendees understand topics like victim blaming and the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships.

That one meets weekly, starting this Thursday, in Dover-Foxcroft.

The second group is geared towards teens.

That starts up in July, meeting mornings in Dover-Foxcroft and evenings in Bangor.

Registration is required for both groups.

For the Teen group, you can contact Karen at 945-5102.

For the Education group, you can call the Spruce Run-Womancare Alliance helpline at 800-863-9909.