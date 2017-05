Medicare 101 at Southwest Harbor Public Library

Medicare will be the topic of a question and answer session at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Tuesday, May 16th.

It’s from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jo-Ann Neal of Allen Insurance and Financial will be hosting the workshop.

She specializes in Medicare insurance options.

The session is free but participants are asked to register.

Just call the library at 244-7065.