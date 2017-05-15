Marijuana Impaired Driving- Part Two

A national report released last month showed that 37% of drivers tested in fatal crashes had alcohol levels above the legal limit.

But 43% of those drivers tested, had some sort of drugs in their system.

Maine’s recently enacted marijuana law is adding a new layer of concern for law enforcement.

Joy Hollowell was invited to watch the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Enforcement Team as they rolled out Maine’s newest tool to stop drugged drivers.

<“So our goal tonight, we’re going to be bringing the Impaired Driving Rig out for the first time, this will be the first detail that that bad boy’s been out on.”

Specialist Aaron Turcotte addressing members of the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Enforcement or SPIDRE Team at their briefing before heading out on the sobriety checkpoint detail.

The SPIDRE team was created in December to enforce as well as educate Maine motorists on the dangers of driving while impaired. The timing coincides with the Marijuana Legalization Act, which went into effect one month later.

“The big push trying to get out of the recreational legalization of cannabis was getting as many law enforcement officers in this state trained in ARIDE, which will help that officer determine if someone is operating under the influence of a drug or drug categories,” explains Specialist Turcotte.

100 Maine law enforcement officers are trained in ARIDE, which stands for Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement. The certification requires two weeks of intensive classroom training as well as a 12-step hands on evaluation.

On a Saturday night, we are set up on Route Two in Hermon. Motorists are being stopped both ways.

“Hey, how are you doing this evening?” an officer asks one of the drivers.

State Police troopers as well as deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s department are participating in this detail. The checkpoint is designed to spot impaired drivers as well as hand out pamphlets informing the public of the team’s mission.

A woman pulls up in her car and rolls down the window.

“We’re doing a safety checkpoint,” the officer asks her. “How much have you had to drink tonight?”

“I had two beers,” she answers.

“2 beers?” the officer repeats, “how long ago?

“Oh, probably 7:30,” she answers.

The woman goes on to say that she was at a benefit that night and consumed food at the same time.

“What I’m going to have you do is real quick, I’m just going to have you pull across here and just park in there for a moment and I’ll check,” says the officer.

Anyone suspected of impaired driving to any degree, will first go through a field sobriety check.

“You have to rely on the police officer that’s actually stopping the vehicle,” explains Specialist Turcotte, “documenting what he or she is seeing.”

“See the tip of my finger right here?” the officer asks the woman? “I just want you to follow the tip of my finger with just your eyes and all your eyes, ok?

Yeah”

After a few minutes of testing, the officer clears the woman to drive.

If the driver fails this test, they are then brought over to the Impaired Driving Rig and given a breathalyzer test.

“The protocol is- if the trooper administers a breath test and the breath test is inconsistent with the level of impairment that they saw, that’s when they’ll request a drug recognition expert,” explains Specialist Turcotte.

An open part of the truck is used for those evaluations.

“They can do the field sobriety test,” says Turcotte. “They actually do a few other psycho-physical tests. It’s also an area where the trooper or the officer can do some clinical stuff and then some eye examinations in a dark room which is crucial to the actual evaluation.”

Across the street, another driver is being tested in the field.

“Essentially take your right foot and put it directly in front of your left foot, just like this,” says the officer, demonstrating for the driver. He’s suspected of being impaired by marijuana.

“I haven’t touched marijuana for at least, I’m being honest now, for at least 8 hours,” he tells the trooper.

“Are you sure?” the trooper asks. “Your eyes are showing me something that may be a little different. They’re bloodshot, they are glassy.”

The driver admits he also had a beer in the last two hours. He then tells the trooper this-

“Honestly, smoking marijuana is legal now so I figured that I would let you know that I smoked today.”

“What I am looking for is impairment,” the trooper explains.

“One of the things that we look at, especially with cannabis, is perception, reaction,” explains Turcotte.

Another big concern, says Turcotte, is what’s known as poly drug use. Drug Recognition Experts need to know what drug category or categories the driver is impaired on.

“Certain drugs will have different effects on each other,” explains Turcotte.

Some are categorized as additive drugs meaning they multiply in effect. Others have a null effect meaning one overrides or overlaps the other essentially producing no effect. And there are antagonistic drugs which when used together, end up producing opposite effects on the body.

There’s an added difficulty in that because Maine is so rural, smaller departments are often short-changed when it comes to impaired driving testing equipment.

“We found often times that officers are travelling an hour, hour and a half, just to get a breathalyzer test,” explains Turcotte.

That’s why the Impaired Driving Rig is available to any law enforcement agency in the state. Officers hope just its presence alone, will send a message.

“Just when you see that thing rolling down the road, you’re going to see the cannabis leaf, you’re going to see the pills, you’re going to see the glass of alcohol and you’re going to see handcuffs and keys,” says Turcotte. “So hopefully, it’s going to remind motorists when they see that- Hey, I can’t use any drugs, I can’t drink alcohol to an excess and drive because I could end up in this rig.”

Friday, May 19th, the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety and Triple A Northern New England are sponsoring an Impaired Driving Summit in Bangor.

The all-day event at Husson University features state and national experts on marijuana impaired driving, including a lieutenant from Colorado State Police.

For more information on that log onto https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-maine-impaired-driving-summit-tickets-31724625208