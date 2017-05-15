Man Accused Of Posing As Teen Sentenced In Exploitation Case

BOSTON (AP) — A 32-year-old Maine man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after prosecutors say he posed as a teenager online to convince two 14-year-olds in Massachusetts to have sex with him.

Dillan Letellier, of Saco, Maine, was sentenced in federal court in Boston last week after pleading guilty to exploitation charges.

Prosecutors say Letellier pretended to be 17 years old in 2013 when he met the teen victims online. They say, on separate occasions, he picked the teens up in their hometowns and drove them elsewhere in Massachusetts to have sex.

He was arrested in 2013. Prosecutors say during the investigation police found thousands of child porn images on his devices.