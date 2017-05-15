Maine Lawmakers Eye Unique Strategy To Block Casino Vote

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers in Maine are considering an unprecedented legislative move to block a casino vote.

The Press Herald reports ( ) that Republican Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason and Democratic Rep. Louis Luchini are working to block the citizen initiative.

Mason and Luchini say the language in the ballot question misleads voters. The pair says casino entrepreneur Shawn Scott and his associates would gain exclusive rights to operate slot machines or a casino in York County if the referendum passes.

The Legislature must either enact the measure or allow citizens to vote on the issue in November. Mason and Luchini say they may pass the law but then immediately repeal it in order to stop it.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says the strategy could be challenged in court.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald,