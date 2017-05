Lewiston Man Being Held On High Bail For Alleged Rape Of Relative

A Lewiston man is accused of raping a relative.

61-year-old William Heiser is charged with gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

Police say the assaults took place from 2009 to 2012 in Pittsfield.

Detectives say Heiser confessed to when interviewed.

He’s being held on $250,000 bail.