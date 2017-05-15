I Love My Pet: Monday, May 15, 2017

On Monday’s I Love My Pet, we met Hemi.

Hemi belongs to Morgan.

She will be five in July.

Hemi loves going for rides and getting treats.

She also really enjoys being outside, even if it means lounging in the patio chairs.

Lily is looking for a forever home, she’s at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society

Lily is a two year old American Pit Bull Mix.

She has a happy-go-lucky personality.

Lily does need to go to a home with no small children and no cats.

An owner with experience is best suited for Lily.

If you would like to adopt Lily, or another animal from the Kennebec Valley Humane Society please call 626-3491 or log on pethavenlane.org.

To have your pet featured, send us a photo by e-mail to [email protected] , put “attention I Love My Pet” in the subject line, or you can mail it to WABI-TV5, attention I Love My Pet, 35 Hildreth Street, Bangor 04401, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you’d like your picture returned.

Be sure to include your name, your pet’s name and tells us what makes them so special.