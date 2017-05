Hospice Organizations Bring the Topic to Light with Movie in Dover-Foxcroft

A free movie in Dover-Foxcroft this week will focus on living, while dying.

The movie “My Life” will be shown at the Center Theatre on Wednesday, May 17th starting at 6 p.m.

Beacon Hospice and Pine Tree Hospice are hosting the screening.

The movie centers on a man who finds out he and his wife are going to have their first child, at the same he’s diagnosed with terminal cancer.

After the movie, members of both hospice organizations will take questions and talk with the audience.