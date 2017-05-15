Grab A Bit And Learn More About Cruise Ships In Bar Harbor

The future of cruise ships in bar harbor will be the topic of a lunch and learn tomorrow.

Bar Harbor’s town manager and planning board chair will take part in the discussion at reel pizza.

nearly 400 citizens signed an initiative that would give voters control of the passenger cap and ship size allowed to dock in bar harbor.

also on the table- allowing cruise ships at the former ferry terminal, installing parking meters and kiosks throughout town and cruise ship ordinances.

the lunch and learn runs from 11 to 1:30 tomorrow.

registration is required, you can find the link to sign up at WABI.TV