Gas Prices Coming Down In Northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices are falling in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 3.1 cents, to $2.37 per gallon last week. In Maine, the average price went down 1.6 cents, to $2.31 per gallon. The price in New Hampshire went down nearly a penny, to $2.29 per gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average fell half a penny to $2.33 per gallon. That’s a decrease of 8.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.