Frenchboro to Lose Power Wednesday

Everyone in Frenchboro will be without power for a bit on Wednesday, May 17th.

Emera Maine is conducting electrical system maintenance starting at 11 a.m. The planned outage is expected to last about two hours.

During this time, all customers in Frenchboro including the ferry terminal and Frenchboro Island School, with be without power.

For more information, you can contact the Emera Maine Customer Service Center at 973-2020.