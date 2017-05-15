WATCH LIVE

Challenger Learning Center: Creating Helicopters

May 15, 20177:57 AM EDT
Features

In Today’s Challenger Learning Center, we learned how to make homemade helicopters!

 

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • Paper
  • Paper clips, pennies, anything that can act as a weight for your helicopter,
  • Scissors (NOTE: This is where parents will need to help their little scientists!)

What to do:

You can download the instructions on how to make your own helicopter at astronaut.org

cut down the paper strip halfway and bend the two new strips in opposite directions./ Then, cut two short cuts about one inch away from the first cut, then fold the two new flaps into  the middle to make it thicker. Then, add your weight. It can be a paper clip, a penny, anything that will make the helicopter heavier on the bottom.

Once you are done, you can throw the helicopter high into the air and watch it twirl!!

 

