Brewer School Budget Talks Draw Large Crowd

Brewer’s School Budget attracted a lot of attention Monday night. So much so that a meeting had to be moved into the school cafeteria to accommodate the larger than normal crowd..

Committee members said that there were a number of factors in the need to cut costs.

Among them an unaccounted for spike in enrollment, a need to add multiple ed tech positions and a reduction in state funding led to a request for a million dollars additional monies from the city.

Potential cuts to the STEM program, football, and hockey were listed among ways to reduce spending.

A preliminary vote on the budget left those items untouched, but concessions will need to be made.

“Our hands are really tied with what we need in our budget” said Superintendent Cheri Towle. “So, we can’t cut teachers, we did that last year. We cut 13 positions last year. So we really have nowhere else to look. We really are having to look at co-curricular, athletics, things outside of the educational classroom. So, there’s really some tough decisions that need to be made.”

The committee approved their latest version of the budget Monday evening.

It will next be discussed with the full City Council on May 31st.

It includes cutting the school resource officer and adding both Lacrosse and Volleyball, among many other items.

They will also ask the council to give them more funding to cover costs this year.

Brewer residents will be asked to vote on the budget in June.